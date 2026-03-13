CAAT: Jet fuel supply stable, three months’ reserves in place despite Middle East tensions

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has held talks with public and private sector partners to prepare for volatility in aviation fuel prices linked to the Middle East situation, while stressing that Jet A-1 supplies remain sufficient and are not expected to disrupt flight operations.

Sarun Benjanirat, deputy director of CAAT, said the agency convened a meeting to monitor the situation surrounding aviation fuel (Jet A-1), which could be affected by conflict in the Middle East. The meeting, held on March 11, 2026 at CAAT headquarters, was attended by representatives from the Department of Energy Business, the Excise Department, PTT Plc, and Bangchak Corporation Plc.

Sarun said CAAT has been closely tracking energy developments, and discussions confirmed that Thailand currently has enough aviation fuel to meet demand, alongside around three months of crude oil reserves, covering all fuel types including Jet A-1. As a result, he said the situation is not expected to affect Thailand’s aviation industry at this stage.

The meeting also discussed contingency measures in case Jet A-1 prices rise further. The Excise Department said there are no current measures to reduce fuel tax rates. However, if airlines wish to propose a tax reduction, they can submit supporting information showing how such a step would reduce costs for the public, for consideration going forward.

Sarun said CAAT will continue to closely monitor Jet A-1 price movements and coordinate with Thai airlines to compile data on fuel demand. The information will be used to support ongoing assessments and ensure energy management remains sufficient for the aviation sector’s needs.