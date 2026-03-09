CAAT warns jet fuel spike may force fare hikes if war drags on

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) warned on March 9, 2026 that airlines could be forced to raise fares if the Middle East war drags on, as jet fuel prices have surged sharply since the conflict escalated. Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, CAAT’s director-general, said jet fuel had jumped from around US$70-80 a barrel to nearly three times that level in the first one to two days of the crisis, leaving carriers under mounting cost pressure.

Jet fuel shock puts pressure on airlines

Manat said fuel remains one of the biggest cost items for airlines, and that carriers may be able to absorb the shock only for so long before passing some of it on to passengers. CAAT has therefore sought to prevent suppliers from using existing fuel stocks as a reason to impose excessive price increases, urging them instead to keep adjustments in line with actual market movements.