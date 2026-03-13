True reports completion of Arise stake deal, reshaping major shareholding

True Corporation (True) has informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) that it has been notified of the signing of a share sale and purchase agreement between Telenor Thailand Investments (Telenor), as the seller, and Arise Digital Technology (Arise), as the buyer.

Arise is an investment holding company whose ultimate shareholder is Suphachai Chearavanont, chairman of True and chief executive officer of Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group.