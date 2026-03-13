People’s Party nominates Natthaphong for PM vote, keeps House Speaker pick under wraps

The People’s Party has agreed to put forward Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut as its candidate for prime minister, while its nominee for Speaker of the House of Representatives has not yet been named, deputy party spokesperson Pukkamon Nunarnan said on Friday.

Pukkamon said the decision to nominate Natthaphong was intended to underline the People’s Party’s position as the largest opposition party, adding that the party would present its vision before the vote so the public can compare what it believes key leadership roles should deliver.

Asked about criticism that the opposition lacks unity and may be ineffective in scrutinising the government, she said the People’s Party would carry out oversight fully and intensively, as it has done in the past, and has “never gone easy on anyone”. She added that opposition cooperation differs from being in a governing coalition, describing it as unity among parties that are not part of the government, rather than a single, fully integrated bloc.