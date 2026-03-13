Vietnam becomes biggest US trade-surplus partner as exports jump 53%

Vietnam became the country with the largest trade surplus with the United States in the world in January 2026, overtaking both Mexico and China after exports from Vietnam rose sharply while direct Chinese shipments to the US fell steeply. The latest official US data showed Vietnam posted a trade surplus with the United States of $19 billion in January, the highest among all US trading partners. Taiwan, Mexico and China followed behind.

Vietnam’s exports to the United States rose 53% year on year to more than $20 billion in the first month of this year, while US imports from China over the same period dropped 46%. Vietnam’s surplus with the US had already moved ahead of China’s from the second quarter of 2025 and had ranked behind only Mexico over the past three quarters. For the whole of 2025, Vietnam’s trade surplus with the US reached $178 billion.

Hanoi has been negotiating a trade agreement with Washington for several months, but no deal has yet been reached. The talks have stalled because of the widening trade gap and disagreements over the tariff rates the United States wants to impose on Vietnamese goods.

Vietnam’s exports to the US have continued to climb after Washington imposed high tariffs on Chinese goods, eroding the competitiveness of Chinese exporters. At the same time, Vietnam has sharply increased imports from China, with many of those goods being brought into Vietnam for onward export to the US.