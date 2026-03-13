TAT sets 2026 target of 6 million Chinese visitors as Thailand leads Lunar New Year travel

Thailand beats all rivals to top Chinese New Year destination rankings among Chinese travellers

Lerdchai Wangtrakoondee, Director of the TAT Shanghai Office, added that during the 2026 Chinese New Year holiday, from February 13-22, 287,000 Chinese tourists travelled to Thailand, up 13% from the 2025 Chinese New Year period, from January 25-February 3.

According to data from Chinese online travel platforms, including Trip.com, Thailand ranked as the No. 1 most popular destination for online flight ticket sales during the 2026 Chinese New Year period, with a 10.93% share, narrowly ahead of South Korea and Japan at 10.86% and 10.77%, respectively, following the dispute between China and Japan.

Qunar, another leading platform, said Thailand was the No. 1 destination among Chinese travellers.

Tongcheng Travel said Bangkok ranked No. 1 among the most popular destinations for Chinese tourists during the recent Chinese New Year holiday, while Phuket ranked 10th.

“The recovery trend in Chinese arrivals to Thailand may not be as rapid as in the past, but it is a slow and steady recovery that has become more resilient to negative news factors. It is projected that growth in numbers in 2026 will rise by at least 15% from last year, after the recent Chinese New Year holiday period recorded 13% growth.”

Although the number of Chinese tourists has not yet returned to the pre-Covid 2019 level, when it hit a record high of 11 million, largely driven by mass-market travellers, spending per person has already surpassed 2019.

China seen as Thai tourism’s great hope in 2026

Adith Chairattananon, secretary-general of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), said Chinese tourists had become the sector’s “great hope” in supporting Thailand’s tourism industry in 2026.

The private sector believes the target of 6-7 million visitors, or an average of 600,000 per month, is challenging but achievable, provided there is proper marketing planning and adequate budget support from the government.

Efforts should focus on attracting Chinese tourists from second- and third-tier cities, especially in the north-western region such as Inner Mongolia, Tibet and Xinjiang, because consumers in these areas have purchasing power and often travel to Thailand to escape severe winter weather.

“At present, the management of Thailand-China routes has become more balanced, with the share of Thai passengers rising to 30-40%, while Chinese passengers account for 60-70%, making it easier for airlines to manage load factors and reducing risk.”