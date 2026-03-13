Paint the Beach: Holi Festival Pattaya 2026 Brings Explosive Colour to the Coast

Pattaya’s Central Beach transforms into a kaleidoscope of organic colour and Indian culture as the free-to-attend Holi Festival kicks off today.

The shores of Central Beach are set to trade their golden sands for a rainbow of hues as the Holi Festival Pattaya 2026 officially begins today, 13 March.

Running until 15 March, this fourth edition of the "Festival of Colours" is a vibrant collaboration between Pattaya City and the Thai-Indian Business Association (Pattaya).

According to a report by Thansettakij, the event offers a unique fusion of traditional Indian spirituality and modern seaside party vibes, providing an immersive cultural experience for locals and tourists alike—completely free of charge.

