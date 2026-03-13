Paint the Beach: Holi Festival Pattaya 2026 Brings Explosive Colour to the Coast

Pattaya’s Central Beach transforms into a kaleidoscope of organic colour and Indian culture as the free-to-attend Holi Festival kicks off today.
The shores of Central Beach are set to trade their golden sands for a rainbow of hues as the Holi Festival Pattaya 2026 officially begins today, 13 March.
Running until 15 March, this fourth edition of the "Festival of Colours" is a vibrant collaboration between Pattaya City and the Thai-Indian Business Association (Pattaya).
According to a report by Thansettakij, the event offers a unique fusion of traditional Indian spirituality and modern seaside party vibes, providing an immersive cultural experience for locals and tourists alike—completely free of charge.
What to Expect: Colour, Culture, and Cuisine
The festival grounds are thoughtfully divided into distinct zones to cater to both the faithful and the festive:
The Religious Zone: A dedicated space for those wishing to pay their respects to Lord Ganesha and Lord Krishna, honouring the Hindu roots of the celebration.
The Entertainment Zone: This is the heart of the action, where revellers can engage in the traditional throwing of colours. To ensure a safe experience for all, only non-hazardous organic powders are used.
Food & Drink Zone: A culinary journey featuring authentic Indian delicacies alongside international street food favourites.
The Rhythm of the Beach
The atmosphere will be supercharged by an impressive line-up of renowned Indian artists and DJs. Performers including DJ Bash, DJ Buddy, DJ Warri, and DJ Chai are set to lead the decks, supported by a host of influencers and entertainers who will keep the energy high from sunset into the night.
More Than Just a Party
While Holi is famous for its photogenic chaos, the festival carries deep symbolic meaning. Marking the end of the old year and the welcoming of new beginnings, it celebrates the triumph of good over evil.
Interestingly, historians often point to Holi as the cultural ancestor to Southeast Asia’s famous water festivals, including Thailand’s own Songkran.
For those looking to wash away the stress of the week with a burst of neon powder and world-class music, Pattaya’s Central Beach is the place to be this weekend.