Showing the World the Best of Southeast Asia Real Estate

Bangkok, Thailand — 12 March 2026, Dot Property today announced the launch of the Thailand Real Estate Awards 2026, as part of the newly introduced Southeast Asia Real Estate Awards by Dot Property and Lamudi, a regional platform designed to recognise the developers, projects and real estate professionals shaping the future of Southeast Asia’s rapidly growing property industry.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, marking the next chapter in one of Thailand’s most established real estate recognition programmes.

The Thailand Real Estate Awards build on more than a decade of the Dot Property Awards, which have recognised leading developers and projects across Thailand’s residential, resort and mixed-use sectors. The programme now forms part of the newly expanded Southeast Asia Real Estate Awards platform, which will also include national awards in Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines and Cambodia.

Dot Property and Lamudi now operate together under SEA Connect, Southeast Asia’s largest proptech ecosystem and home to some of the region’s most influential digital property platforms. Lamudi joined the group following its acquisition last year, bringing two of Southeast Asia’s most powerful real estate marketplaces together under one umbrella.