Showing the World the Best of Southeast Asia Real Estate

Bangkok, Thailand — 12 March 2026, Dot Property today announced the launch of the Thailand Real Estate Awards 2026, as part of the newly introduced Southeast Asia Real Estate Awards by Dot Property and Lamudi, a regional platform designed to recognise the developers, projects and real estate professionals shaping the future of Southeast Asia’s rapidly growing property industry.
The announcement was made at a press conference held at the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, marking the next chapter in one of Thailand’s most established real estate recognition programmes.
The Thailand Real Estate Awards build on more than a decade of the Dot Property Awards, which have recognised leading developers and projects across Thailand’s residential, resort and mixed-use sectors. The programme now forms part of the newly expanded Southeast Asia Real Estate Awards platform, which will also include national awards in Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines and Cambodia.
Dot Property and Lamudi now operate together under SEA Connect, Southeast Asia’s largest proptech ecosystem and home to some of the region’s most influential digital property platforms. Lamudi joined the group following its acquisition last year, bringing two of Southeast Asia’s most powerful real estate marketplaces together under one umbrella.
Across the region, the group’s platforms attract more than 100 million property seekers each year, generating over two million enquiries annually from active buyers and investors searching for property opportunities.
Dot Property operates leading property portals across multiple Southeast Asian markets, while Lamudi holds market-leading positions in the Philippines and Indonesia. Combined with the group’s brokerage arm FazWaz, which facilitates real estate transactions across the region, the ecosystem provides a uniquely comprehensive view of the property market — spanning buyer search demand, developer marketing performance and real transaction activity.
The Thailand Real Estate Awards are designed to help this vast audience of property seekers navigate Thailand’s dynamic property market by highlighting the developers and projects that stand out for quality, design, innovation and long-term value.
Through the awards platform, Dot Property and Lamudi aim to showcase the projects most worthy of buyers’ attention — helping investors and homebuyers identify the developments setting the benchmark across Thailand’s residential and resort property markets.
For developers, this recognition provides a unique opportunity to have their projects highlighted in front of one of the region’s largest audiences of active property buyers and investors.
Speaking at the launch, Adam Sutcliffe, Group Director at SEA Connect, said Thailand continues to play a central role in Southeast Asia’s real estate landscape.
“Thailand has long been one of Southeast Asia’s most recognised property markets, attracting both domestic and international buyers across its residential and resort destinations.
Through the Thailand Real Estate Awards, we aim to recognise the developers and projects setting the benchmark for quality and innovation in the Thai property sector, while also connecting them to the wider Southeast Asia Real Estate Awards platform.”
National winners from the Thailand Real Estate Awards will go on to compete at the Southeast Asia Real Estate Awards Grand Final, where leading developers and projects from across the region will be recognised.
The 2026 programme introduces a strengthened evaluation framework designed to ensure recognition reflects genuine industry achievement.
Entries will be assessed through a structured judging process supported by experienced Awards Consultants and industry professionals, combining sector expertise with clearly defined evaluation criteria.
“As the industry continues to evolve, recognition must remain meaningful,” Sutcliffe said.
“In 2026 we are strengthening our judging framework and maintaining selectivity in major titles to ensure the awards continue to represent genuine excellence across Southeast Asia.”
Major industry categories will remain selective to preserve the long-term value and credibility of the awards.
The Thailand Real Estate Awards recognise achievements across a wide range of categories including:
The programme also continues to expand recognition for real estate professionals through initiatives such as the Thailand Real Estate Agent Awards, organised in partnership with the Thai Real Estate Broker Association.
“Our ambition is to create a world-class awards platform that celebrates the developers and professionals shaping the future of Thailand’s property industry,” Sutcliffe added.
Entries for the Thailand Real Estate Awards 2026 are now open.