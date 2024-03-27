Airbnb launches first-ever Creative Guide to Bangkok ahead of Songkran

Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, said, “Airbnb guests differ from the traditional traveller; they want to explore new places and they are keen to immerse themselves in the communities in which they stay and visit. From the historic area of Wang Doem to the vibrant local markets of Talat Phlu and Kudi Chin, and the cultural heritage sites in Talat Noi, Airbnb’s Creative Guide to Bangkok will introduce our guests to the wonders of these unique, lesser-known neighbourhoods. Aligned with the government’s vision, we aim to continue driving a more local, creative and immersive form of travel that will help Thailand become the world’s top homestay destination.”

As part of the launch of Airbnb’s Creative Guide to Bangkok, Airbnb hosted a panel discussion with leading Thai voices from the creative and tourism communities, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and UNESCO, titled ‘A New Era of Bangkok Tourism: Creative, Cultural and Community-led.’

An engaging discussion saw panellists share their insights on Bangkok’s blossoming creative scene and the resurgence of lesser-known neighbourhoods through new creative avenues, and explore ideas on how Bangkok can carve its creative niche on the global stage.

Panellist Kamonrat Chayamarit, Programme Officer for Cultural and Creative Industries, UNESCO Regional Office in Bangkok, said, “As a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, Bangkok’s cultural and creative professionals are encouraged to use their creativity to come up with solutions for their city, and to shape urban development. This requires an enabling ecosystem, facilitated by government agencies, civil society organizations, academia, individual artists and private sector companies like Airbnb. The starting point is to have a platform for dialogue. Airbnb has great potential to host such a platform and to facilitate this creative and cultural ecosystem.”

Saran Yen Panya, Designer and Founder of creative agency 56thStudio, shared, “Bangkok's underneath is one of creativity – where art, culture and tradition collide in a way that both intrigues and inspires. Our city is going through a transformation; and once-hidden, lesser known communities that were once the heartbeat of old Bangkok are being rejuvenated. It’s exciting to see Airbnb shine a light on them with this first-ever Creative Guide. I hope this inspires many more travellers to discover and seek out Thailand’s creative side.”

Veerarat Chansuwan, Airbnb Superhost, added, “Having been an Airbnb Host for many years, I’ve introduced many visitors to local neighborhoods around my home in Bangkok Yai. While most visitors to the city rarely go beyond the major tourist sights, those neighbourhoods who do make the effort are rewarded by a different Bangkok that thrives with creativity and authenticity. Airbnb’s Creative Guide to Bangkok will help international and Thai visitors explore another side of our wonderful city, engage with locals and learn what really makes Bangkok tick.”