Some Japan automakers fully meet wage hike demands

Mazda Motor Corp. informed its labour union on Wednesday (February 25) of its decision to offer pay-scale and regular increases of 19,000 yen in total a month.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. agreed the same day to raise monthly wages by 18,000 yen.

Also on Wednesday, Yamaha Motor Co., a major motorcycle maker, accepted the labour side's demand for a 19,400-yen monthly salary hike.

Mazda, Mitsubishi Motors and Yamaha Motor are set to offer annual bonuses equivalent to 5.1 months' pay, 5.0 months' pay and 5.3 months' pay, respectively.