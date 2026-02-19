Phrae and Ratchaburi selected as art cities for 2025: A new step in cultural and economic development

The Office of Contemporary Art and Culture has officially selected Phrae and Ratchaburi as Art Cities for 2025, marking a major step in advancing contemporary arts and culture as a driving force for sustainable regional development. Both provinces were approved by the selection committee for their commitment to using art as a tool to create social value, boost the economy, and stimulate cultural tourism.
This year’s designation reflects a significant focus on how art can enhance local livelihoods and improve the quality of life, bringing economic and cultural opportunities to these communities.
Phrae, a small province in northern Thailand surrounded by mountains, is known for its deep Lanna cultural roots. Despite being a more remote area, Phrae has demonstrated how rich cultural heritage can inspire contemporary artistic practices. The province's strong local community ties, combined with the collective power of its artists and cultural agencies, provide a solid foundation for its development as an Art City.
The province has broadened the definition of “art” beyond exhibitions, integrating it into local livelihoods and daily life. From local handicrafts to indigenous wisdom and creative designs, Phrae is set to foster an art scene that grows alongside the community’s needs and traditions.
Ratchaburi, in the western region of Thailand, stands out for its diverse geography and cultural vibrancy. The province has long been a hub for contemporary art, with a history of collaborations among artists of various generations. Ratchaburi’s art scene is enriched by the active participation of local artists, making art an accessible and tangible experience for both residents and visitors.
Supported by government, private sector, and community partnerships, Ratchaburi is evolving into an “Art City of Experience.” The province offers various opportunities for learning, interaction, and engagement with art through both creative processes and public exhibitions. With a solid infrastructure and thriving cultural networks, Ratchaburi is well-positioned to develop further as an Art City.
The selection of Phrae and Ratchaburi was based on three key factors: their proposed short-term (1-year) and long-term (3-year) development plans, field assessments of their actual potential, and the level of collaboration between local agencies, artists, and the community. The selected provinces will now enter capacity-building programs and have the opportunity to apply for funding to support ongoing cultural projects.
This initiative underscores the importance of art in advancing the social and economic landscape of Thai provinces. With the development of sustainable cultural spaces, both Phrae and Ratchaburi aim to create vibrant communities that contribute to the national cultural tourism scene.