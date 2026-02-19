Phrae and Ratchaburi selected as art cities for 2025: A new step in cultural and economic development

Ratchaburi: A Hub for Contemporary Art and Cultural Diversity

Ratchaburi, in the western region of Thailand, stands out for its diverse geography and cultural vibrancy. The province has long been a hub for contemporary art, with a history of collaborations among artists of various generations. Ratchaburi’s art scene is enriched by the active participation of local artists, making art an accessible and tangible experience for both residents and visitors.

Supported by government, private sector, and community partnerships, Ratchaburi is evolving into an “Art City of Experience.” The province offers various opportunities for learning, interaction, and engagement with art through both creative processes and public exhibitions. With a solid infrastructure and thriving cultural networks, Ratchaburi is well-positioned to develop further as an Art City.

The Selection Process and Future Development Plans

The selection of Phrae and Ratchaburi was based on three key factors: their proposed short-term (1-year) and long-term (3-year) development plans, field assessments of their actual potential, and the level of collaboration between local agencies, artists, and the community. The selected provinces will now enter capacity-building programs and have the opportunity to apply for funding to support ongoing cultural projects.

This initiative underscores the importance of art in advancing the social and economic landscape of Thai provinces. With the development of sustainable cultural spaces, both Phrae and Ratchaburi aim to create vibrant communities that contribute to the national cultural tourism scene.