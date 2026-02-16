Poll: young people still value Ang Pao as Chinese New Year goes digital

Sanit Sirivisitkul, head of the North Bangkok Poll, North Bangkok University, said a survey of 1,015 people nationwide, conducted on February 9–14, looked at “Red envelopes and the digital world: Chinese New Year in a new era”.

Asked whether they had Chinese ancestry or took part in Chinese New Year celebrations, respondents said:

45.6% were Thai people of Chinese descent who celebrate Chinese New Year

31.1% did not celebrate Chinese New Year

18.2% were Thai people without Chinese ancestry who still celebrate

5.1% were Chinese nationals who celebrate Chinese New Year

On how they celebrate Chinese New Year, respondents said: