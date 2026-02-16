Poll: young people still value Ang Pao as Chinese New Year goes digital

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2026

North Bangkok Poll finds red envelopes still matter to young people, but fewer plan to give Ang Pao, backing modern updates that keep the tradition’s essence.

Sanit Sirivisitkul, head of the North Bangkok Poll, North Bangkok University, said a survey of 1,015 people nationwide, conducted on February 9–14, looked at “Red envelopes and the digital world: Chinese New Year in a new era”.

Asked whether they had Chinese ancestry or took part in Chinese New Year celebrations, respondents said:

  • 45.6% were Thai people of Chinese descent who celebrate Chinese New Year
  • 31.1% did not celebrate Chinese New Year
  • 18.2% were Thai people without Chinese ancestry who still celebrate
  • 5.1% were Chinese nationals who celebrate Chinese New Year

On how they celebrate Chinese New Year, respondents said:

  • 39.7% perform some rituals
  • 28.1% do not hold ceremonies but send greetings/give Ang Pao
  • 20.1% focus on eating together
  • 12.1% pay full respects to ancestors/deities

On intentions for giving Ang Pao this year, respondents said:

  • 40.2% will not give Ang Pao
  • 27.4% will give the same amount as before
  • 19.7% will give less
  • 12.7% will give more than last year

On the most-used method of giving Ang Pao, respondents said:

  • 36.9% use cash in a red envelope
  • 33.2% do not give Ang Pao
  • 19.2% use both cash and digital methods
  • 10.1% transfer via mobile banking/QR
  • 0.4% transfer via an e-wallet

On feelings about receiving digital Ang Pao, respondents said:

  • 34.7% said it is convenient but does not feel the same as a red envelope
  • 24.1% disliked it because it lacks atmosphere
  • 21.1% felt it is exactly the same as cash
  • 20.1% were unsure

On what Ang Pao means most, respondents said:

  • 36.7% saw it as an important social custom
  • 27.3% saw it as a symbol of good fortune
  • 22.1% saw it as an expression of love and connection
  • 13.9% saw it as a financial burden

On the importance of Chinese New Year today, respondents said:

  • 47.2% said it remains as important as ever
  • 39.2% said it has become less important
  • 13.6% said it has become more important

On how younger generations should carry on Chinese New Year, respondents said:

  • 38.7% said it should be modernised while keeping its essence
  • 29.3% said only the most important parts should be practised
  • 21.1% said family relationships should matter more than rituals
  • 10.9% said traditions should be followed strictly

