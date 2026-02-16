China to grant zero-tariff access for 53 African nations from May 1

The move expands Beijing’s duty-free regime to almost the entire continent, with Eswatini excluded because it maintains diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

The announcement comes as African trade partners recalibrate amid shifting Western trade frameworks.

It follows the United States’ extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and continued frictions between African countries and the European Union over Economic Partnership Agreements (EPAs).

China’s approach also contrasts with the EU’s “Everything But Arms” scheme, which grants duty-free access only to least developed countries (LDCs).

Expansion from LDC-focused benefits to near-continent coverage

Until now, China’s duty-free access applied to selected African countries.

Beijing had previously granted zero-tariff treatment on 97%–98% of tariff lines for 33 African LDCs, before expanding in 2024 to cover all products originating from African LDCs.

The latest decision broadens the arrangement to nearly all African economies that recognise Beijing diplomatically.