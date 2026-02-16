Xi's message of strength, optimism resonates globally

Dong Xiaoman, who attended the reception for the first time as a representative of emerging forms of employment, said that during her five years as a courier with SF Express, she has witnessed steady improvements in the industry, thanks to the care and support of the government and society.

Dong said she felt encouraged and proud upon learning that Xi took time to warmly greet delivery workers during his recent inspection tour in Beijing.

"It shows that he cares deeply about those of us on the front lines," she said.

Resonance from abroad

Moiz Farooq, executive editor of Pakistan's Daily Ittehad Media Group, said Xi's Spring Festival address carried a warmth that resonated beyond policy language.

"Speaking at a time that holds deep cultural meaning for families across China and for overseas Chinese communities, he combined tradition with national purpose in a way that felt both personal and purposeful," Farooq said.

He said that by acknowledging the challenges faced during the past year while expressing confidence in the country's resilience, Xi struck a note that was reassuring and relatable, reminding people that progress is built through collective effort and shared determination.

Anthony Moretti, an associate professor of communications at Robert Morris University in the United States, said that the Chinese New Year can and should be celebrated this year by the Chinese people with full confidence.

Moretti said that President Xi used his address to remind the Chinese people that attention to high-quality development is paramount to continue advancing the nation.

Kang Ho-gu, director of the Sino-Korea Economy/Society Institute in South Korea, said that 2026 marks an important year for China's economic development, and that he believes the Chinese economy will steadily overcome challenges and that high-quality development remains central to China's strategy as it shifts to technology-driven growth.

"By advancing globalisation, China will demonstrate resilience and vitality amid a complex and volatile international environment while solidifying its economic strength," said Kang.

Aruna Goonatilleke, president of the Sri Lanka-China Friendship Association, said that Xi's speech reflects clarity of vision, strong leadership, and unwavering commitment to the people of China.

"We note with admiration the remarkable achievements highlighted. … These accomplishments further reinforce China's position as a pillar of stability and growth in the international community," he said.

Carlos Martinez, co-editor of the Friends of Socialist China platform, said that Xi's speech captures the essence of the current moment in China's development, and situates it precisely within the Chinese people's long journey toward socialist modernisation and national rejuvenation.

Furthermore, Martinez said that Xi noted the vision of building a global community of shared future, in which the peoples and nations of the world cooperate to solve the common challenges facing humanity and our shared home, Earth.

Such a vision is highly inspiring and furthermore indispensable, at a time when some countries are pursuing the policies of hybrid war, aggression, threats, blockades, economic coercion and unilateralism, he said.