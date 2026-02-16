Undocumented migrant children left in legal limbo as birth registration bills stall

At least two proposals pending in the parliament seek to create a legal framework allowing the registration, certification and amendment of birth records for non-Korean children, who are currently excluded from the country's family registry system.

No law has yet been enacted.

Under existing rules, children born to foreign parents cannot be formally registered at birth even if they are born in South Korea, as the family registry system applies only to Korean nationals.

Without a resident registration number, many face difficulties accessing health care, education, child care and social protection.

The pending bills aim to establish a separate legal framework governing the registration, certification and amendment of birth records for foreign children.

They propose allowing parents or guardians to report births through administrative authorities, while enabling courts or local governments to register births ex officio if necessary.

The proposals also include measures to prevent disadvantages to undocumented migrant parents, such as limiting automatic notification to immigration authorities, and call for administrative coordination between hospitals and local governments to prevent unregistered births.

Advocates say the absence of registration leaves children in legal limbo and vulnerable to exploitation.

International norms, including the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, recognise birth registration as a fundamental right, and South Korea’s Supreme Court has underscored the state’s responsibility to ensure that all children born in the country can have their births recorded.