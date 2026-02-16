Government targets ‘3-plus’ GDP growth on investment momentum

‘3-plus’ target powered by late-2025 investment momentum

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said the government is aiming for “3-plus” GDP growth in 2026, driven mainly by continued investment momentum from the fourth quarter of 2025.

He said he is confident the Thai economy will expand by more than 2% in 2026, while policy efforts will focus on pushing growth above 3%.

Global volatility the key challenge

Ekniti said the main risk to watch is volatility in the global economy—an external factor Thailand cannot control. He compared Thailand’s economy to “a patient who has left the ICU”, saying the next step is to build strength so it can “run at full potential” again.