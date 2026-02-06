Beyond Chinese New Year: The Mall Lifestore’s Strategic Shift into a Cultural Hub, Driving 4.2 Billion Baht in Traffic

Under the concept “Year of the Fire Horse: Soaring Toward Success,” the campaign runs from January 30 to March 4, 2026, aiming to transform retail spaces into ultimate “Chinese Festive Destinations” that blend culture, faith, and modern lifestyle.

The Mall Group anticipates the campaign will generate over 4.2 billion THB in economic turnover across all The Mall Lifestore branches, Emporium, EmQuartier, EmSphere, and Paragon Department Store.



A Strategic Retail Ecosystem: Driving Growth Through Collaboration

Ms. Voralak Tulaphorn, Chief Marketing Officer of The Mall Group, revealed that the group is utilizing a 240 million THB budget to build a comprehensive Retail Ecosystem. By partnering with global Chinese digital, financial, and lifestyle giants—including Alipay, UnionPay, WeChat Pay, iQIYI, and Trip.com, The Mall Group is creating a seamless cross-border customer journey for both Thai consumers and international tourists.

"We view Chinese New Year as more than just a commercial event; it is a time for families to reconnect," said Ms. Voralak. "By designing experiences based on real consumer insights, we naturally stimulate spending and travel, making this a destination people want to revisit every year".