Beyond Chinese New Year: The Mall Lifestore’s Strategic Shift into a Cultural Hub, Driving 4.2 Billion Baht in Traffic

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 06, 2026

BANGKOK, February 3, 2026 – The Mall Group is elevating Chinese New Year into a major economic and tourism driver by launching the “JOY LUCK LOVE CHINESE NEW YEAR 2026” campaign.

Under the concept “Year of the Fire Horse: Soaring Toward Success,” the campaign runs from January 30 to March 4, 2026, aiming to transform retail spaces into ultimate “Chinese Festive Destinations” that blend culture, faith, and modern lifestyle.

The Mall Group anticipates the campaign will generate over 4.2 billion THB in economic turnover across all The Mall Lifestore branches, Emporium, EmQuartier, EmSphere, and Paragon Department Store.

A Strategic Retail Ecosystem: Driving Growth Through Collaboration

Ms. Voralak Tulaphorn, Chief Marketing Officer of The Mall Group, revealed that the group is utilizing a 240 million THB budget to build a comprehensive Retail Ecosystem. By partnering with global Chinese digital, financial, and lifestyle giants—including Alipay, UnionPay, WeChat Pay, iQIYI, and Trip.com, The Mall Group is creating a seamless cross-border customer journey for both Thai consumers and international tourists.

"We view Chinese New Year as more than just a commercial event; it is a time for families to reconnect," said Ms. Voralak. "By designing experiences based on real consumer insights, we naturally stimulate spending and travel, making this a destination people want to revisit every year".


The Three Pillars of Success: JOY • LUCK • LOVE

The campaign is built on three strategic axes designed to meet specific consumer behaviors:
 

1. JOY: Global Ecosystem & Partnerships

The Mall Group is bridging the gap between online and offline experiences.

  • Immersive Content: Partnering with iQIYI, the campaign features an exclusive "Co-Branded Experience" at The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi, recreating scenes from the hit C-drama "How Dare You" to engage Gen Z shoppers.
  • Travel & Logistics: Partnerships with Trip.com and major Chinese carriers like Air China and Shenzhen Airlines provide exclusive discounts and travel perks.

2. LUCK: Cultural Trust & Heritage

As a pioneer in authentic Chinese traditions, The Mall Group is focusing on "Cultural Trust".

  • Sacred Icons: For the first time in Thailand, a replica of the Guan Yu Heavenly Temple (featuring three postures) will be enshrined at The Mall Lifestore Ngamwongwan, with ceremonies led by renowned expert Master Khatha Chinbanchorn.
  • Gourmet Blessings: Over 3,000 auspicious menu items will be available, including legendary restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide (Bib Gourmand 2021–2026).
  • Exclusive Rewards: Shoppers can win " Ang Pao " prizes totaling 8 million THB, with department store discounts of up to 70%.


3. LOVE: Emotional Energy & Engagement

Recognizing the power of family and emotional connection, the campaign leverages the "Boy Love" phenomenon to drive traffic.

  • Celebrity Appearances: Popular stars such as Tle & FirstOne (Feb 12), Mos & Bank (Feb 13), and Pond Naravit (Feb 17) will participate in celebrations across various locations to foster community engagement.

Promotional Highlights

  • M Card & Credit Card Perks: Receive M Cash Coupons up to 7,600 THB.
  • Bangkok Bank M Visa: Get an 800 THB Cash Coupon with a 5,000 THB spend.
  • Golden Opportunity: Between Feb 13–17, shoppers spending 25,000 THB can receive a "Year of the Horse" Gold Bar valued at 6,000 THB.


#TheMallGroup #TheMallLifestore #JOYLUCKLOVE #ChineseNewYear2026

