Betagro in Partnership with SIVITT Unveils ‘INSPIRED care’ Healthy Food for NCDs

The new brand targets health-conscious consumers and those managing Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) including diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol.
'INSPIRED care' builds upon the success of INSPIRED, which was Thailand's first and only health food brand featuring recipes developed by a team of SIVITT doctors and nutritionists. This initiative aligns with Betagro Group's vision to advance 'medical-standard healthy food' that offers both strong nutrition and great taste.
INSPIRED care introduces 12 new menus, including Salmon Fried Rice, Teriyaki Salmon Brown Rice, and Grilled Chicken Breast with Thai Dipping Sauce (Nam Jim Jaew), starting from THB 89 per dish. Each meal is nutritionally controlled, containing no more than 20 grams of fat, 10 grams of sugar, and 700 milligrams of sodium per serving, allowing health-conscious consumers and those managing NCD conditions to enjoy meals.
A recent study on consumer behavior, in collaboration with SIVITT, highlights that consumers, especially working and middle-aged groups, are increasingly choosing medically and nutritionally sound food options due to heightened health awareness.
This year, Betagro bolstered its community commitment by donating 'INSPIRED care' healthy meal boxes. These specialized meals supported the Ronald McDonald House, Siriraj Hospital, home for child patients’ families, directly enhancing the quality of life for patients and their caregivers through nutritious food.
Mr. Somsak Boonlarp, President – Thailand Food Business, Betagro Public Company Limited said, “As consumers prioritize healthier, great-tasting, and nutritionally balanced food, our INSPIRED care product directly addresses this need. It reinforces Betagro’s commitment to elevate the quality of life for Thai consumers with accessible, high-standard nutritious food, fully aligned with our sustainability strategy and SDG commitments.”
INSPIRED care is available at Siriraj Hospital. For more information and current promotions on these healthy food products, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.
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