Betagro in Partnership with SIVITT Unveils ‘INSPIRED care’ Healthy Food for NCDs



From Health-Conscious Living to Specialized Nutrition for Better Communities

A recent study on consumer behavior, in collaboration with SIVITT, highlights that consumers, especially working and middle-aged groups, are increasingly choosing medically and nutritionally sound food options due to heightened health awareness.

This year, Betagro bolstered its community commitment by donating 'INSPIRED care' healthy meal boxes. These specialized meals supported the Ronald McDonald House, Siriraj Hospital, home for child patients’ families, directly enhancing the quality of life for patients and their caregivers through nutritious food.

Mr. Somsak Boonlarp, President – Thailand Food Business, Betagro Public Company Limited said, “As consumers prioritize healthier, great-tasting, and nutritionally balanced food, our INSPIRED care product directly addresses this need. It reinforces Betagro’s commitment to elevate the quality of life for Thai consumers with accessible, high-standard nutritious food, fully aligned with our sustainability strategy and SDG commitments.”

INSPIRED care is available at Siriraj Hospital. For more information and current promotions on these healthy food products, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

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