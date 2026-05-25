Thai labour market warning as long-term unemployment jumps 27%

Thailand’s labour market showed signs of improvement in the first quarter of 2026, supported by growth in the agricultural and service sectors, but rising unemployment and structural pressure from new technologies remain key concerns, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has warned.

Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the NESDC, said during a briefing on Thailand’s social situation in the first quarter that overall employment had continued to recover. However, the latest figures also pointed to warning signs, particularly the rise in unemployment during the quarter.

Thailand had 41.2 million employed people in the first quarter of 2026, up 4.6% from a year earlier. The unemployment rate, however, rose to 0.94%, equivalent to about 390,000 unemployed people. This was higher than 0.88% in the same period last year and 0.70% in the previous quarter.

Most unemployed people were those who had previously been in work. Long-term unemployment, defined as being out of work for more than one year, increased by 27%.

The number of quasi-unemployed workers also rose by 3%, particularly among non-agricultural workers. Hidden unemployment has continued to trend upward, especially in the agricultural sector and among workers with lower levels of education. In 2025, this group increased by 17.8%.