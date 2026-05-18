Thailand hits back at US trade allegations over forced labour and excess capacity

Bangkok tells USTR that Thai supply chains are entirely clean and refutes Washington’s claims that industrial overproduction is skewing bilateral trade.

A high-level Thai delegation has robustly defended the kingdom's trade practices during technical consultations with the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), clarifying that Thai supply chains are completely free of forced labour.

Officials also rejected American allegations regarding industrial excess capacity, counter-arguing that Thailand operates a strictly free-market economy and remains an indispensable, long-standing commercial ally to the United States.



The technical-level talks, which took place on 13–14 May 2026, were convened to address Washington's concerns under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974. The US is currently investigating potential forced labour import bans and alleged overproduction across several Thai sectors.

Arada Fuangtong, director-general of the Department of Foreign Trade, joined the sessions alongside Assistant Minister to the Ministry of Commerce Dr Kirida Bhaopichitr, who led the cross-agency "Team Thailand" delegation.

Representatives from the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Customs Department, and the Board of Investment (BOI) also provided evidence to the USTR.