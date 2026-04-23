Suphajee to visit US for USTR talks on Section 301

Section 301 scrutiny centres on transshipment and labour

On Section 301, Suphajee said Thailand could be interpreted by the United States as showing signs of transshipment in some industries, and Washington had asked for clarification on three product groups: automotive, rubber and machinery. She said Thailand had already submitted its response, insisting that the local-content ratio in those sectors was higher than the level questioned by the US side.

The pressure stems from two USTR actions launched in March. On March 11, USTR opened Section 301 investigations into structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors across 16 economies, including Thailand. On March 12, it launched a separate set of Section 301 investigations into whether 60 economies, also including Thailand, had failed to prohibit or effectively enforce a ban on imports made with forced labour. USTR says Section 301 can be used against foreign government acts, policies or practices that are unjustifiable, unreasonable or discriminatory and that burden or restrict US commerce.

Suphajee said Thailand is still under investigation on several fronts. One case is the joint probe involving 16 other economies, while another concerns forced-labour allegations affecting more than 60 economies worldwide. She said Thailand had submitted complete information and that no evidence had been found to support the forced-labour allegation.

Hearings and technical talks set for late April and May

The next stage will shift to public hearings and technical consultations. USTR’s official notices show that hearings on the forced-labour cases are due to begin on April 28 and may continue until May 1, while hearings on the structural excess-capacity cases are set to begin on May 5 and may continue until May 8. Suphajee said the broader process involving Thailand would run from April 28 to May 14, with technical consultations with USTR scheduled for May 13-14.

For Thailand, the May trip is shaping up as both a damage-control mission and an investment pitch: a chance to rebut Section 301 concerns, push for wider tariff exemptions and reassure US counterparts that Thai trade and investment ties remain on a stable footing.