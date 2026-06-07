Japanese prefectures reassess foreign tourist incentives

Local governments in Japan are facing public criticism over tourism measures aimed at attracting foreign visitors, including subsidies for Shinkansen bullet train fares and exemptions from admission fees.

Critics have described some of the initiatives as “unfair”, arguing that they appear to give preferential treatment to overseas tourists.

In Kagoshima Prefecture, in the south-western Japan region of Kyushu, the prefectural government introduced a new initiative this fiscal year as the number of foreign visitors remained below pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.

Under the scheme, one-way Shinkansen fares of around 10,000 yen from Hakata Station in Fukuoka Prefecture, also in Kyushu, are fully subsidised.