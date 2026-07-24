"Not Our Values": Italian Agency Apologises After Viral BTS Skytrain Altercation

An Italian study-tour operator has apologised to the Thai public after a video of teenagers hurling insults on the BTS Skytrain went viral.

An Italian study-tour operator has issued a formal apology to the Thai public after a viral video captured a group of European teenagers making noise, hurling insults, and making offensive gestures at passengers on Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain.

The incident, which occurred around 7:00 pm on a Silom Line train bound for Sala Daeng station, triggered widespread fury across Thai social media after a passenger posted footage of the confrontation online.

According to the passenger who filmed the video, the dispute began when she politely asked the group to lower their voices as they were disturbing fellow commuters. Instead of complying, members of the group reportedly escalated the argument—filming the woman on their mobile phones, laughing, and shouting vulgar profanities directed at her family.

Tensions peaked when one teenager reportedly taunted the passenger, saying: "Sorry for bringing money to your country." As the group stepped off the train at Sala Daeng, several members were seen making obscene hand gestures at commuters inside the carriage.

