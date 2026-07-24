"Not Our Values": Italian Agency Apologises After Viral BTS Skytrain Altercation

An Italian study-tour operator has apologised to the Thai public after a video of teenagers hurling insults on the BTS Skytrain went viral.
An Italian study-tour operator has issued a formal apology to the Thai public after a viral video captured a group of European teenagers making noise, hurling insults, and making offensive gestures at passengers on Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain.
The incident, which occurred around 7:00 pm on a Silom Line train bound for Sala Daeng station, triggered widespread fury across Thai social media after a passenger posted footage of the confrontation online.
According to the passenger who filmed the video, the dispute began when she politely asked the group to lower their voices as they were disturbing fellow commuters. Instead of complying, members of the group reportedly escalated the argument—filming the woman on their mobile phones, laughing, and shouting vulgar profanities directed at her family.
Tensions peaked when one teenager reportedly taunted the passenger, saying: "Sorry for bringing money to your country." As the group stepped off the train at Sala Daeng, several members were seen making obscene hand gestures at commuters inside the carriage.
As the video spread rapidly online, Thai internet users quickly tracked down the group's origins, identifying them as students from the Liceo Scientifico A. Einstein school in Italy who were visiting Thailand on an educational field trip.
Following a barrage of critical comments, several students involved set their personal social media accounts to private.
In response to the growing public anger, TravellingFox Estate INPSieme, the Italian agency responsible for organising the educational trip, released an official statement seeking to distance the firm from the teenagers' behaviour.
We sincerely apologise that this brief incident portrayed an image that does not reflect the values we have held and promoted for many years," the agency stated.
Acknowledging that the group consisted of teenage students, many of whom are minors, the company suggested that "momentary excitement" in a foreign country can sometimes lead to "overly exuberant behaviour in public spaces".
However, the agency was quick to clarify that youthfulness was no justification for poor manners.
"This does not excuse or justify any inappropriate gestures or conduct, which do not represent our tour company’s values, nor do they represent the majority of our trip participants," the statement read.
Emphasising its long-standing connection to the kingdom, the tour operator highlighted that it has brought thousands of Italian students to Thailand over the past 20 years.
"Thailand is a country we deeply love for its exquisite beauty, rich culture, and the hospitality of its people," the firm added, reiterating its commitment to promoting cultural exchange, mutual respect, and personal responsibility among young travellers.