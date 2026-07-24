Bangkok bus stranded on tracks as traffic suddenly stops

A Bangkok bus driver has been disciplined after a Route 204 air-conditioned bus became stranded across railway tracks at the Ratchaprarop Road crossing when traffic ahead suddenly stopped.

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) issued a statement on July 24 after footage of the incident was circulated on social media the previous day.

The bus, operating on Route 204 (2-52) with fleet number 8-55128, had stopped across the tracks while waiting for traffic to move.

BMTA said it reviewed GPS records and questioned the driver and other people involved.