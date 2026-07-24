Three conflicts put a quarter of global oil flows at risk

Refined fuels become the tighter market

The disruption is increasingly affecting diesel, petrol and aviation fuel more severely than crude oil.

Some Middle Eastern producers can bypass Hormuz by moving crude through pipelines to terminals on the Red Sea or Gulf of Oman. Refined products have fewer alternative routes, leaving fuel exports more exposed to any prolonged disruption at the strait.

Russian refinery damage has further reduced global processing capacity. Analysts have estimated that Ukrainian attacks may have removed between 20% and 40% of Russia’s refining capability at different points during the conflict.

The gap between crude and refined-product prices has consequently widened to multi-year highs. The shortage is no longer solely about access to crude oil, but also about whether sufficient refinery capacity remains available to turn it into usable fuels.

The International Energy Agency reported that refined-product margins reached four-year highs in early July, with Middle Eastern export refineries yet to restart fully and Russian processing curtailed by attacks.

Emergency reserves offer a thinner buffer

The global supply shock comes after governments drew heavily on emergency oil stocks during earlier phases of the conflict.

The US Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell to 311.4 million barrels in the week ending July 17, its lowest level since March 1983. It has declined by more than 100 million barrels since the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran began in late February.

US commercial crude inventories rose by 2 million barrels to 411.7 million barrels during the same week, but remained 6% below their five-year seasonal average.

Across the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, total oil stocks fell by another 62 million barrels in June. Government stock releases accounted for an estimated 44 million barrels of that decline, after official reserves had already fallen to their lowest level since December 1990.

The immediate risk is therefore not confined to one conflict or one shipping lane. Simultaneous disruption in the Middle East, Red Sea and Black Sea could restrict crude exports, reduce refinery output and raise transport costs while leaving governments with less reserve capacity to protect consumers from another prolonged energy shock.