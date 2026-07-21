Houthi blockade threat opens new front in Iran war





US Central Command confirmed that another wave of attacks on Iran had begun on Monday afternoon in the United States.

Explosions were subsequently reported in several Iranian cities, including Tabriz, Chabahar, Konarak, Bandar Mahshahr and Bandar Imam Khomeini. Iranian state media reported that one person was killed and several others wounded southwest of Tabriz.

Iran reports attacks across the region





Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for attacks on US military assets across the Middle East.

It said ballistic missiles had been fired at American aircraft at Aqaba airport in Jordan, as well as military facilities in Kuwait and positions in Syria.

Warning sirens sounded across Bahrain on Monday, while Kuwait’s military reported early on Tuesday that its air defences were again intercepting Iranian drones.

The Revolutionary Guards also reported explosions involving two oil tankers attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz using what it called an unsafe route.

The force did not identify the vessels or provide information about possible casualties. Reuters was unable to verify the account independently.

Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency reported that an unidentified projectile had struck a vessel off Oman’s coast near the Strait of Hormuz.

Kuwait said one of its desalination facilities had been hit for the second consecutive day, highlighting the growing danger to critical civilian infrastructure as the conflict spreads across the region.

Mediators explore temporary ceasefire





Despite the continuing attacks, there were signs that Washington and Tehran remained open to diplomacy.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that mediators had presented proposals to Tehran but did not disclose their contents.

A senior Iranian official said one proposal involved a 10-day ceasefire intended to rescue the interim agreement reached the previous month and create a path towards a broader settlement.

The war began on February 28 with joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran. The subsequent cycle of strikes has severely weakened the fragile interim arrangement.

Two Pakistani government sources said Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni had asked Islamabad to resume its role as a mediator. Momeni later travelled to the Pakistani capital for further discussions.

The diplomatic push has so far failed to stop either side from launching new attacks, while the Houthi threat has widened fears that two of the world’s most important maritime corridors could be disrupted at the same time.

Thousands of people have been killed during the broader conflict, most of them in Iran and Lebanon. Parts of southern Lebanon remain occupied by Israeli forces following attacks on Israel by Hezbollah, which said it was acting in support of Tehran.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is due to meet Trump at the White House on Tuesday to present a plan for disarming Hezbollah and securing an Israeli withdrawal.

In Gaza, where Israeli forces remain deployed following two years of war, Hamas announced that senior negotiator Khalil al-Hayya had been appointed as the group’s overall leader. The choice could indicate a tougher position towards international demands that Hamas disarm.

Source: Reuters