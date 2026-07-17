Iran urges Houthis to prepare for possible Red Sea oil route closure

The Middle East’s two principal oil-export corridors could be disrupted simultaneously if the Bab el-Mandeb Strait is closed.

At the same time, the Strait of Hormuz remains shut, deepening the global energy crisis and opening another front in Iran’s wider conflict with the United States.

Three sources told Reuters on Thursday (16 July) that Iran had asked Yemen’s Houthi movement to prepare to close the Red Sea oil route should the United States attack Iranian power infrastructure.

Such a move would create a serious new threat to global energy supplies.

Two senior Iranian sources and a regional source familiar with the matter said the proposal had been considered within the Islamic Republic’s leadership before being communicated to the Houthis.

Speaking anonymously, they said the group had been informed recently of Tehran’s request, which had not previously been reported.

The sources did not disclose how the message was delivered or whether it came after US President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to attack Iran's power infrastructure.

Iran’s foreign ministry and a Houthi spokesperson were not immediately available to respond to Reuters.

A source close to the Houthis said the movement had completed preparations to attack shipping and was waiting for an order to begin.