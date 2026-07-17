Nationwide rainfall declines while upper Thailand faces heavy rain

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast less rain across Thailand over the next 24 hours on Friday (July 17, 2026), as a moderate southwest monsoon prevailed over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low-pressure cell covered upper Vietnam.

People in upper Thailand were advised to beware of heavy and accumulated rain, which could cause flash floods and forest run-off, particularly on slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.