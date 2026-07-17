US imposes new limits on student and foreign media visas

The United States government under President Donald Trump is moving ahead with another round of tighter immigration measures, with the Department of Homeland Security announcing new rules to limit the length of stay for foreign students, cultural exchange visitors and foreign journalists.

The new regulation replaces the previous system, which allowed visa holders to remain in the United States for the duration of their studies, work or exchange programmes, with fixed periods of authorised stay.

The rule will take effect within 60 days of publication in the Federal Register, but must still go through the US congressional review process.

The latest measure forms part of the Trump administration’s stricter immigration policy, pursued since he took office in January 2025. It includes increased scrutiny of legal migrants, the revocation of student visas and green cards for some university students on ideological grounds, and the cancellation of legal status for hundreds of thousands of migrants.