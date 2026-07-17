US imposes new limits on student and foreign media visas

The United States government under President Donald Trump is moving ahead with another round of tighter immigration measures, with the Department of Homeland Security announcing new rules to limit the length of stay for foreign students, cultural exchange visitors and foreign journalists.
The new regulation replaces the previous system, which allowed visa holders to remain in the United States for the duration of their studies, work or exchange programmes, with fixed periods of authorised stay.
The rule will take effect within 60 days of publication in the Federal Register, but must still go through the US congressional review process.
The latest measure forms part of the Trump administration’s stricter immigration policy, pursued since he took office in January 2025. It includes increased scrutiny of legal migrants, the revocation of student visas and green cards for some university students on ideological grounds, and the cancellation of legal status for hundreds of thousands of migrants.
Under the new rules, F visas for students and J visas for exchange programme participants will be valid for no more than four years, instead of allowing holders to stay for the full duration of their course or programme.
Meanwhile, I visas for foreign media workers, which previously could be valid for several years, will be limited to a maximum of 240 days. Chinese journalists will be granted visas of no more than 90 days.
However, visa holders will still be able to apply for extensions under the prescribed criteria.
China’s Foreign Ministry had previously objected to the draft rule, arguing that the visa limits for Chinese journalists were discriminatory.
The new regulation also adds conditions for foreign graduate students.
They will be barred from changing academic objectives during their studies or transferring institutions without approval from the relevant authorities.
In addition, the grace period allowing students to remain in the United States after graduation or completion of training will be cut from 60 days to 30 days.
This will give those hoping to continue working in the US less time to find an employer and apply for a new visa category.
The Department of Homeland Security said the new rule was necessary because the number of people holding these visa categories has continued to rise.
In 2024, the US approved more than 1.8 million entries on student visas, an increase of more than 11% from the previous year.
The same fiscal year also saw more than 500,000 exchange programme visa holders and 37,300 foreign journalists granted visas.
The department said the sharp increase in visa holders had made it more complex to monitor and supervise temporary residents.
It also said there were many examples of student and exchange visa holders staying continuously in the US for decades.
Under the new rule, those wishing to remain in the US after their visa expires must apply to DHS for an extension or leave the country before seeking permission to re-enter.
The measure reflects the Trump administration’s increasingly strict approach to immigration, affecting foreign students, exchange programme participants and foreign media workers.
Source: PostToday