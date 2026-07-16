Thailand’s Cabinet approves visa review amid security concerns

A Government House source said the Cabinet, at its latest meeting, approved a further review of Thailand’s visa-exemption measures and various visa privileges, along with five draft Interior Ministry announcements.
The National Security Council (NSC), in comments submitted for consideration, expressed concern that foreign criminal groups might exploit the measures to carry out activities in Thailand for purposes other than those intended.
Addressing the concern, NSC Secretary-General Chatchai Bangchuad submitted a letter to the Cabinet for consideration, stating that the council supported the further review of Thailand’s visa-exemption measures and various visa privileges, as proposed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including the five draft Interior Ministry announcements.
The letter said the review should produce concrete results as quickly as possible for the country’s economic benefit.
The council said the changes were consistent with the facts and had been carefully considered in terms of politics and international relations, the economy and security.
They would help balance tourism promotion with national security and conform to the principle of reciprocity.
However, the letter said security agencies should continue to closely monitor, examine and assess the impacts, opportunities and challenges arising from the measures’ implementation, particularly the nationality groups identified as higher risk: Chinese, Russian, Israeli and Indian nationals.
Foreign criminal groups could still exploit the measures to conduct activities in Thailand for purposes other than those intended.
Their methods could also become more complex, including identity fraud, document forgery and the use of technology.
The letter also called for the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) system to be made more effective so that it could screen records and check foreign nationals’ entries into and exits from Thailand to support an initial risk assessment.
It also called for links between agencies’ foreign-national databases to be accelerated.
On the Cabinet resolution, Deputy Government Spokesperson Ploythalay Laksameesaengjan said ministers had approved a further review of Thailand’s visa-exemption measures and visa privileges to align travel facilitation for foreign tourists with current circumstances, while closing security loopholes, preventing misuse and reducing duplication under the principle of “1 country, 1 entitlement”.
The central change is to abolish the visa exemption for tourism, work or short-term business visits that permits stays of up to 60 days for 93 countries and territories.
The longer stay could be used as a channel for illegal acts or activities inconsistent with the purpose of tourism.
New entitlements would be tailored to each country, taking account of economic and security considerations, international relations and reciprocity.
Under the new measures, nationals of 59 countries and territories would be granted visa-free entry for tourism and stays of up to 30 days.
The entitlement would be newly extended to six countries, India, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Malta and the Maldives, meaning all 27 European Union member states would receive the same treatment.
This would support international relations, negotiations on Schengen visa exemptions for Thai nationals and the conclusion of economic agreements between the countries concerned.
Nationals of Mauritius and Seychelles would receive visa-free entry for tourism and stays of up to 15 days before the arrangement is reviewed again.
The decision took account of high tourist numbers and spending, as well as India’s important role in the economy, trade, investment and international relations.
Indian tourists have an average stay of about 7.17 days per trip.
Visa on Arrival at authorised immigration checkpoints would be available to nationals of three countries: Azerbaijan, Belarus and Serbia.
India’s Visa on Arrival entitlement would be withdrawn because Indian nationals would instead receive a 15-day visa exemption, avoiding duplicate privileges.
After the review, a total of 65 countries and territories would receive privileges under the various measures.
The five related draft Interior Ministry announcements would take effect 15 days after publication in the Royal Gazette.
Foreign nationals entering Thailand and receiving privileges under the existing measures before the new announcements take effect would still be allowed to remain for the balance of their existing permitted stay.