Thailand’s Cabinet approves visa review amid security concerns

A Government House source said the Cabinet, at its latest meeting, approved a further review of Thailand’s visa-exemption measures and various visa privileges, along with five draft Interior Ministry announcements.

The National Security Council (NSC), in comments submitted for consideration, expressed concern that foreign criminal groups might exploit the measures to carry out activities in Thailand for purposes other than those intended.

Addressing the concern, NSC Secretary-General Chatchai Bangchuad submitted a letter to the Cabinet for consideration, stating that the council supported the further review of Thailand’s visa-exemption measures and various visa privileges, as proposed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including the five draft Interior Ministry announcements.

The letter said the review should produce concrete results as quickly as possible for the country’s economic benefit.

The council said the changes were consistent with the facts and had been carefully considered in terms of politics and international relations, the economy and security.

They would help balance tourism promotion with national security and conform to the principle of reciprocity.