Japan lowers passport fees while visa and departure charges climb

Japan will reduce passport fees from Wednesday (July 1), cutting the cost of a 10-year passport for adults to 8,900 yen from 15,900 yen when the application is made online.

The revised system will scrap five-year passports for adults.

Minors will be eligible only for five-year passports, with the fee standardised at 4,400 yen.

Previously, children under 12 paid 5,900 yen, while applicants aged 12 to 17 paid 10,900 yen.

The Foreign Ministry said it expects applications to rise sharply after the change.