Japan to launch first pig-to-human kidney trials at two hospitals

Japanese biotechnology start-up PorMedTec Co. said on Monday (29 June) it intends to run the country’s first human trials involving kidneys transplanted from pigs, with the procedures planned at two Japanese hospitals as early as 2028.

The sites are Hokkaido University Hospital in Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost prefecture, and Shonan Kamakura General Hospital in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

The work falls under xenotransplantation, the use of animal organs in humans, which is seen as a possible response to the persistent shortage of donor organs.