M5.6 Yamanashi quake injures 10, Fuji alert unchanged

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Yamanashi Prefecture in central Japan late on Friday, injuring 10 people lightly and prompting authorities to warn residents near Mount Fuji to remain alert for aftershocks and landslides.

The Japan Meteorological Agency’s Kofu Local Meteorological Office said the quake occurred at around 10.28pm on June 26 and was detected shortly afterwards at 10.29pm. The focus was in the eastern Yamanashi and Fuji Five Lakes area at a provisional depth of 20 kilometres.

The strongest shaking was recorded at intensity 6-lower on Japan’s seven-point seismic scale in Fujikawaguchiko, a town near Mount Fuji. Otsuki city recorded intensity 5-upper, while shaking was also observed across a wide area from the Tohoku region to western Japan.

JMA said there was no tsunami risk from the earthquake. The agency also said two further tremors of intensity 1 or higher had been recorded by midnight, including one at intensity 3 and one at intensity 1.