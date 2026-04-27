Japan shaken again as 6.2 quake hits Hokkaido after warning

Japan was shaken by another strong earthquake on Sunday morning, only days after authorities issued an advisory urging vigilance over the risk of a major tremor.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported that a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Hokkaido at 5.24am local time on Sunday (April 27).

The quake occurred at a depth of about 85 kilometres. JMA initially estimated its magnitude at 6.1 before later revising it upward to 6.2.

No tsunami warning was issued, and there have so far been no reports of damage or injuries.

Hokkaido Electric Power said no abnormalities had been detected at the Tomari nuclear power plant.

According to Kyodo News, the earthquake came just days after JMA issued an advisory warning of an increased risk of a strong earthquake.

The advisory followed a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Aomori Prefecture in northeastern Japan on April 20.

Hokkaido was among seven areas placed under watch.