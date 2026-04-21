Myanmar hit by light 4.3 quake, far from Thai border

The Earthquake Surveillance Division of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) detected a significant earthquake in Myanmar at 7.08am on Tuesday.
According to the latest report, the quake measured magnitude 4.3. Its epicentre was located at latitude 23.290°N and longitude 94.655°E.
The tremor occurred around 560 kilometres northwest of Pang Mapha district in Mae Hong Son province, near the Thai border.
In seismological terms, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake is classified as a light quake.
While it is stronger than a micro or minor earthquake, it is not considered a major event. Earthquakes generally need to reach magnitude 7.0 or higher to be classified as major.
Seismologists typically classify earthquakes as follows: quakes of 2.5 or less are considered minor and are usually not felt, though they are recorded by seismographs; those between 2.5 and 5.4 are classed as light and are often felt but rarely cause structural damage; magnitudes of 5.5 to 6.0 are considered moderate and can cause slight damage to buildings and other structures; quakes ranging from 6.1 to 6.9 are classed as strong and may cause extensive damage in densely populated areas; magnitudes between 7.0 and 7.9 are considered major and can cause serious damage over large areas; and earthquakes of 8.0 or above are classified as great and may devastate communities near the epicentre.
Near the epicentre, a quake of this strength would usually produce noticeable shaking, similar to the vibration caused by a large truck passing close to a building.
Windows, doors and glassware may rattle, hanging objects such as lamps or plants may sway, and stationary vehicles can sometimes be seen rocking slightly.
Although the earthquake was classified as light, its distance from Thailand would greatly reduce any impact on the ground.
With the epicentre about 560 kilometres from Pang Mapha, the tremor would be unlikely to have been felt by people in Mae Hong Son, although it would still be clearly detected by monitoring instruments.
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