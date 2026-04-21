Myanmar hit by light 4.3 quake, far from Thai border

Myanmar quake recorded at 7.08am

The Earthquake Surveillance Division of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) detected a significant earthquake in Myanmar at 7.08am on Tuesday.

According to the latest report, the quake measured magnitude 4.3. Its epicentre was located at latitude 23.290°N and longitude 94.655°E.

The tremor occurred around 560 kilometres northwest of Pang Mapha district in Mae Hong Son province, near the Thai border.