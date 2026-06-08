Finance Ministry to review welfare card disqualification over parents’ tax allowance

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said on Monday that the Finance Ministry would review the criteria for the state welfare card scheme following public concern over a rule that could disqualify cardholders if their children claim a tax deduction for supporting their parents.

Ekniti said the issue had been discussed with the prime minister, and the government had listened to concerns from the public. In reality, some children claim the parental care tax allowance but do not actually support their parents, causing elderly people in need to unfairly lose access to state assistance.

He said the prime minister had instructed the Finance Ministry to urgently review the rule. Ekniti has assigned the Pracharat Committee for the Grassroots Economy and Society to consider whether the parental care tax deduction should be used as a condition for approving state welfare cards.

The review aims to ensure the rules reflect real social conditions and allow the government to reach vulnerable groups as accurately as possible.

“We want state welfare to reach those who are genuinely in the greatest difficulty. Over the past nearly 10 years, there have been complaints that some people have falsely claimed rights even though they were not truly in hardship,” Ekniti said.