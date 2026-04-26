Most Thais back cost-of-living measures, but welfare card top-up seen as too low

Fuel subsidies gain broad support

The poll also asked respondents about fuel subsidies for public and commercial transport operators, which are in effect from April 20 to May 31, 2026.

For minibuses, vans and song-thaews in Bangkok and surrounding provinces, which receive THB5,040 per vehicle, 68.78% said the measure was appropriate. Another 14.27% said it was too little, 10.92% said it was too much and 6.03% did not answer or said they did not know.

For non-regular minibuses and vans receiving THB3,600 per vehicle, 66.87% said the measure was appropriate, while 16.49% said it was too little, 8.78% too much and 7.86% gave no answer.

For non-regular buses receiving THB5,000 per vehicle, 65.50% viewed the measure as appropriate, compared with 12.44% who said it was too little, 14.12% who said it was too much and 7.94% who gave no answer.

For trucks with fewer than 10 wheels and pickup trucks receiving THB3,000 per vehicle, 65.26% said the measure was appropriate. However, 22.37% said it was too little, 7.18% said it was too much and 5.19% did not answer.

For fuel-based taxis receiving THB5,040 per vehicle, 64.12% said the subsidy was appropriate, while 13.20% said it was too little, 15.73% too much and 6.95% gave no answer.

Some transport groups still want more help

Support was lower for some long-distance and smaller transport operators, with a sizeable share of respondents saying the assistance was insufficient.

For inter-provincial vans running from Bangkok to other provinces, which receive THB2 per kilometre up to a maximum of THB700 per day, 63.89% said the measure was appropriate. Another 22.98% said it was too little, 6.26% said it was too much and 6.87% gave no answer.

For large trucks with 10 wheels or more receiving THB6,000 per vehicle, 62.51% said the measure was appropriate, 18.17% said it was too little, 11.76% too much and 7.56% gave no answer.

For public motorcycle taxis receiving THB842 per vehicle, 62.14% said the support was appropriate, while 27.79% said it was too little, 6.02% said it was too much and 4.05% gave no answer.

For cross-provincial vans on regional routes, which receive THB2 per kilometre up to a maximum of THB500 per day, 59.85% said the measure was appropriate, while 27.63% said it was too little, 5.80% too much and 6.72% gave no answer.

Green-energy loans draw mixed response

The survey also asked about Government Savings Bank low-interest loans of up to THB2 million per person for solar rooftop installations or purchases of electric cars and motorcycles.

A total of 56.49% of respondents said the measure was appropriate, while 19.92% said it was too much. Another 9.24% said it was too little and 14.35% did not answer or said they did not know.

Welfare card increase seen as insufficient

The strongest sign of dissatisfaction came from the welfare card measure, under which support was increased from THB300 to THB400 for the period from April 13 to May 12, 2026.

More than half of respondents, or 54.27%, said the increase was too little, while 39.09% said it was appropriate. Only 1.60% said it was too much and 5.04% did not answer or said they did not know.

The results suggest that while most respondents broadly support the government’s targeted relief measures for farmers, transport operators and green-energy borrowers, many still see direct welfare support for low-income groups as falling short of current living costs.

