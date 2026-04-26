Twelve injured as Chinese driver’s BMW wrecks Sukhumvit KFC

A BMW driven by a Chinese national crashed into a KFC restaurant inside a Bangchak petrol station on Sukhumvit 62 in Bangkok on Saturday night, injuring 12 people, including delivery riders, customers, restaurant staff and the driver.

Phra Khanong police and Ruamkatanyu Foundation rescue volunteers were alerted at 7.50pm on Saturday (April 25) to the crash. At the scene, officers found that a bronze-grey BMW sedan had ploughed into the KFC restaurant, causing heavy damage.

Glass panels were shattered, while tables, chairs and the counter area were badly wrecked.