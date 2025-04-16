Songkran road accident death toll rises to 171 after five days

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 16, 2025

Songkran road accidents reach 1,216 in five days, with 171 deaths. Speeding and drink driving top causes. Officials prepare for return traffic surge.

The Road Safety Centre announced on Wednesday that the first five days of the “Seven Dangerous Days” of Songkran recorded 1,216 road accidents, resulting in 171 deaths and 1,208 injuries across Thailand.

Daily Report: April 15 (Fifth Day)

At a press conference held at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Saharat Wongsakulwiwat, deputy director-general, shared updated figures for Tuesday, April 15:

  • Accidents: 214
  • Deaths: 27
  • Injuries: 209

Main Causes of Road Accidents

The leading causes of road accidents on the fifth day were:

  • Speeding: 36.92%
  • Drink driving: 31.31%

Vehicles Involved in Most Accidents

The majority of the accidents involved:

  • Motorcycles: 85.32%
  • Pick-up trucks: 4.59%
  • Sedan cars: 4.14%

Provincial Breakdown: Accidents, Injuries, and Fatalities (April 15)

  • Highest number of accidents: Prachuap Khiri Khan (10)
  • Highest number of injuries: Prachuap Khiri Khan (13)
  • Most fatalities: Phitsanulok (3)

Cumulative Figures: April 11–15

  • Total accidents: 1,216
  • Total deaths: 171
  • Total injuries: 1,208

Top provinces and statistics:

  • Provinces with zero deaths: 21
  • Most accidents: Phatthalung (44)
  • Most injuries: Lampang (47)
  • Highest death toll: Bangkok (15)

Primary accident causes and conditions:

  • Leading cause: Speeding (41.45%)
  • Vehicle most involved: Motorcycles (83.25%)
  • Common accident locations: Highways (41.37%)

Authorities Prepare for Influx of Travellers Returning to Bangkok

Kachorn Srichavanothai, deputy permanent secretary for the Interior Ministry, said Wednesday marked the final day of the official Songkran holidays. Heavy traffic was expected as large numbers of travellers returned to Bangkok and other major provinces.

To manage the traffic, the Road Safety Centre is working closely with provincial administrations, combining efforts from troops, police, Interior Ministry officials, and volunteers to ease congestion. If necessary, certain roads may have their traffic flow reversed to accommodate the surge in Bangkok-bound vehicles.

Public Transport Usage Rises During Songkran

Chakree Bamrungwong, inspector-general of the Transport Ministry, noted an increase in the number of travellers opting for public transport this Songkran. Compared to last year:

  • Bus passengers increased by: 7%
  • Air and rail passengers increased by: 30%

To meet demand, the ministry added more buses, trains, and flights, while implementing safety measures to ensure secure travel during the festival period.
 

