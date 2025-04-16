Songkran road accident death toll rises to 171 after five days

The Road Safety Centre announced on Wednesday that the first five days of the “Seven Dangerous Days” of Songkran recorded 1,216 road accidents, resulting in 171 deaths and 1,208 injuries across Thailand.
At a press conference held at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Saharat Wongsakulwiwat, deputy director-general, shared updated figures for Tuesday, April 15:
The leading causes of road accidents on the fifth day were:
The majority of the accidents involved:
Top provinces and statistics:
Primary accident causes and conditions:
Kachorn Srichavanothai, deputy permanent secretary for the Interior Ministry, said Wednesday marked the final day of the official Songkran holidays. Heavy traffic was expected as large numbers of travellers returned to Bangkok and other major provinces.
To manage the traffic, the Road Safety Centre is working closely with provincial administrations, combining efforts from troops, police, Interior Ministry officials, and volunteers to ease congestion. If necessary, certain roads may have their traffic flow reversed to accommodate the surge in Bangkok-bound vehicles.
Chakree Bamrungwong, inspector-general of the Transport Ministry, noted an increase in the number of travellers opting for public transport this Songkran. Compared to last year:
To meet demand, the ministry added more buses, trains, and flights, while implementing safety measures to ensure secure travel during the festival period.