Medical and transport departments provide assistance to road accident victims with disabilities

The Department of Medical Services and the Department of Land Transport, in collaboration with the Sirindhorn National Medical Rehabilitation Institute, the Ministry of Transport, and the Ministry of Public Health’s Permanent Secretary Office, have partnered to provide support equipment for people with disabilities resulting from road accidents. This initiative is part of a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at improving the quality of life for those affected, helping them to lead daily lives and pursue careers similar to non-disabled individuals.
Dr Nattapong Wongwiwat, Director-General of the Department of Medical Services, explained that this funding allocation for assistive devices for road accident victims follows the collaboration between the three agencies. This effort seeks to develop ways to support individuals with disabilities due to road accidents by providing them with necessary equipment, thus improving their quality of life.
Sorapong Paitoonphong, Director-General of the Department of Land Transport, stated that the Road Safe Fund has been using revenue from the auction of special vehicle registration numbers to support victims of road accidents by providing life-enhancing assistive devices. This initiative has been ongoing for 15 years, from 2009 to 2025, helping 20,394 individuals. In the fiscal year 2025, 1,061 individuals across Thailand received equipment, with 63 in Bangkok assessed and approved for assistance. The devices include modern and essential equipment such as wheelchairs, electric-powered wheelchairs, pressure ulcer prevention cushions, prosthetic limbs, medical equipment like oxygen generators, electric adjustable beds, and pressure-relieving mattresses, all designed to help individuals regain independence.
Dr Chalermpon Chairat, Director of the Sirindhorn National Medical Rehabilitation Institute, added that the project will continue into the fiscal year 2026, providing increased access to necessary assistive equipment for people with disabilities due to road accidents, helping alleviate their struggles and improve their quality of life. People with disabilities can apply for support by contacting local transport offices nationwide for assistance.