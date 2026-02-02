Medical and transport departments provide assistance to road accident victims with disabilities

The Department of Medical Services and the Department of Land Transport, in collaboration with the Sirindhorn National Medical Rehabilitation Institute, the Ministry of Transport, and the Ministry of Public Health’s Permanent Secretary Office, have partnered to provide support equipment for people with disabilities resulting from road accidents. This initiative is part of a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at improving the quality of life for those affected, helping them to lead daily lives and pursue careers similar to non-disabled individuals.

Dr Nattapong Wongwiwat, Director-General of the Department of Medical Services, explained that this funding allocation for assistive devices for road accident victims follows the collaboration between the three agencies. This effort seeks to develop ways to support individuals with disabilities due to road accidents by providing them with necessary equipment, thus improving their quality of life.