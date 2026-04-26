Hepatitis A cases could rise in rainy season, virologist warns

Most outbreaks usually occur at the start of the rainy season. However, Yong said this year’s outbreak had already begun during the hot season, raising concern that the number of patients would certainly increase during the rainy season.

He said that whenever an outbreak occurs, the ministry usually inspects the affected area and often blames contaminated drinking water.

In reality, however, inspections are often carried out in the later stages, when the virus has already spread widely and viral loads are high. As a result, drinking-water tests often detect the virus.

Yong said the true source of an outbreak is often difficult to identify. However, based on available data, he believes outbreaks often begin with migrant workers carrying the virus into the country, before it spreads in clusters in factories.

This is difficult to verify, but he said it was not unusual for outbreaks to occur in factories where large numbers of people work together.

He stressed that hygiene is especially important in food-related factories and among restaurant staff. Handwashing after using the toilet must be strictly observed. Where possible, vaccination should also be provided to workers in these groups to help reduce the spread of the disease.

Another major concern is seafood. Yong said the virus can survive in seawater, and many types of shellfish can take in the virus while feeding on plankton or other substances. If shellfish are only briefly blanched or cooked at an insufficient temperature, the virus may survive.

He said the virus generally requires temperatures above 85 degrees Celsius to be destroyed. Food that is fully cooked or heated above 100 degrees Celsius should therefore be safe. However, lightly blanched cockles or raw oysters may not reach a high enough internal temperature and could become a source of transmission.

Yong cited the hepatitis A outbreak in Shanghai 30-40 years ago as an example, saying it caused several hundred thousand infections.