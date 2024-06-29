Treating hepatitis constrained by lack of awareness of those infected

Although testing and treatment have been made more accessible, hepatitis B and C are still far too prevalent in the Asia-Pacific region, with public health systems often struggling to deal with the disease, not least because those infected tend not to realise the infection’s impact on their liver.

Several medical experts are calling for countries to deal with this infectious disease as the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s data from 187 countries showed that the estimated number of deaths from viral hepatitis increased from 1.1 million in 2019 to 1.3 million in 2022.

“Of these, 83 per cent were caused by hepatitis B, and 17 per cent by hepatitis C,” WHO reported, adding that 3,500 people are dying each day due to hepatitis B and C infections.

Patients with hepatitis B and C could develop symptoms like exhaustion, nausea, night sweats, fever and unexpected weight loss. These symptoms are also often linked to severe disease, including cirrhosis, liver failure and liver cancer.

John Ward, director of the Coalition for Global Hepatitis Elimination in the US, said that lack of awareness of how the hepatitis virus acts in the body poses a threat to global public health.

Hepatitis has been dubbed a ‘silent dragon’ in the US as the virus silently impacts patient’s liver and it is often several years before they realise those impacts, he explained.

“Hepatitis is a huge public health problem in the Asia-Pacific as there were 300 million living with this chronic virulent infection as of 2022 and over 1 million deaths a year,” he said.

He added that 80 per cent of liver cancer deaths in the world were triggered by hepatitis B and C.