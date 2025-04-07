Childhood Obesity: A Health threat to Thai children

Among children aged 1-5 years, the rate of overweight and obesity has increased from 5.8% to 10.6%, while for school-age children, it increased from 5.8% to 15.4%.
The latest data from the 2020 Thai Health Survey shows that 42.4% of Thai citizens aged 15 and above are obese.
At the same time, the survey found that 70-80% of Thai children are exposed to food marketing and advertising techniques daily, influencing their choices of food and snacks without considering the health impacts.
Thailand currently lacks regulations on food and beverage marketing that affect children's health, in line with the World Health Organization’s Ending Childhood Obesity (ECHO) initiative.
The World Obesity Federation predicts that by 2030, one in two Thai children under 20, or nearly 50%, will be overweight or obese. The World Health Organization recommends addressing this issue through structural policies combined with education and behavior change efforts.
Thai children are ranked third in ASEAN for obesity rates.
Yanee Ratchaborirak, Director of the Media and Intellectual Health Promotion Bureau, the ThaiHealth Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), stated that Thailand ranks third in childhood obesity in ASEAN, behind Malaysia and Brunei.
The situation is linked to food consumption, food security, and food literacy among Thai citizens in 2024.
According to the ThaiHealth and the Population and Social Research Institute of Mahidol University, 84.1% of children aged 6-14 consume salty snacks, averaging 1.35 packets per day. Among younger children aged 1-5 years, 76.5% eat salty snacks, averaging 1.23 packets per day.
To address childhood obesity, the solution must start with changing nutrition behaviour through creative media design and innovative models to reduce obesity.
This involves collaboration between school administrators, teachers, communities, families, and student leaders, promoting community-based approaches to design identities and integrate health knowledge into the process, aiming for good health across all four dimensions.
Assoc Prof Dr Petch Rawdaree, President of the Association of Thai NCDs Alliance, revealed that childhood obesity has doubled in the past decade, largely due to the consumption of foods and beverages high in sugar, fat, and sodium.
Studies show that 55% of obese adults were obese as children. Therefore, obese children are at higher risk of becoming obese adults with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) from an early age. If not addressed, in five years, half of Thais aged 20 and over will be obese.
The main causes of obesity and NCDs are diets high in sugar, fat, and salt, which account for 80% of the problem, along with other factors like lack of exercise and stress.
Currently, an increasing number of obese individuals suffer from diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and even death before 40. The World Obesity Federation predicts that in the next 6-7 years, healthcare costs and economic losses will exceed 700 billion baht.
Draft law to control advertising and tackle obesity
Children’s eating habits are influenced by advertising and marketing techniques designed to persuade them.
This leads to children desiring to purchase and consume food, creating unhealthy eating habits.
Additionally, some adults mistakenly believe that childhood obesity is not a concern and that children will naturally slim down as they grow, allowing them to purchase food and beverages according to the child’s wishes, which is a misconception.
Dr Phet added that the Thai NCDs Alliance, in collaboration with the Department of Health and health partners, has drafted a law to control the advertising and marketing of food and beverages harmful to children's health.
There is clear scientific evidence that strict laws regulating food advertising and marketing will significantly help address childhood obesity.
The law aims to ban advertising that persuades children, prohibit promotions such as giveaways, raffles, or prizes, prevent the distribution of such foods or snacks at school events (as this supports the direct linking of products with children), and restrict online marketing activities.
This draft has been in development for over three years and has undergone extensive public consultations.
How to Address Childhood Obesity
Dr Surapong Leethochawalit, a pediatrician at the Pediatrics Centre of Paolo Chokchai 4 Hospital, stated that parenting behaviours and the fast-paced society can impact children's eating habits.
Overconsumption of food, combined with a lack of physical activity, genetics, or consuming formula milk more than breast milk, can all contribute to childhood obesity.
Dr Surapong continued that childhood obesity can lead to various health issues, including sleep apnea, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and joint problems, particularly in the knees and hips.
Moreover, children may lose confidence and avoid social interactions due to teasing by peers, affecting their learning and development. Therefore, if a child is overweight, parents should take the child to a doctor for a health check-up to determine if the child is obese and assess any complications or risks, allowing for proper care planning.
“The key to preventing and managing childhood obesity is educating about food control. Limit carbohydrate intake and encourage eating vegetables and fruits that aren't overly sweet. It's also essential to manage the foods stocked at home and avoid keeping excessive fattening foods in the refrigerator, as this makes it easy for children to consume them frequently. Most importantly, parents should ensure their children get enough exercise, as this will help burn calories and promote overall healthy growth,” Dr. Surapong emphasized.