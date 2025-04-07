Childhood Obesity: A Health threat to Thai children

Assoc Prof Dr Petch Rawdaree, President of the Association of Thai NCDs Alliance, revealed that childhood obesity has doubled in the past decade, largely due to the consumption of foods and beverages high in sugar, fat, and sodium.

Studies show that 55% of obese adults were obese as children. Therefore, obese children are at higher risk of becoming obese adults with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) from an early age. If not addressed, in five years, half of Thais aged 20 and over will be obese.

The main causes of obesity and NCDs are diets high in sugar, fat, and salt, which account for 80% of the problem, along with other factors like lack of exercise and stress.

Currently, an increasing number of obese individuals suffer from diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and even death before 40. The World Obesity Federation predicts that in the next 6-7 years, healthcare costs and economic losses will exceed 700 billion baht.

Draft law to control advertising and tackle obesity

Children’s eating habits are influenced by advertising and marketing techniques designed to persuade them.

This leads to children desiring to purchase and consume food, creating unhealthy eating habits.

Additionally, some adults mistakenly believe that childhood obesity is not a concern and that children will naturally slim down as they grow, allowing them to purchase food and beverages according to the child’s wishes, which is a misconception.

Dr Phet added that the Thai NCDs Alliance, in collaboration with the Department of Health and health partners, has drafted a law to control the advertising and marketing of food and beverages harmful to children's health.

There is clear scientific evidence that strict laws regulating food advertising and marketing will significantly help address childhood obesity.

The law aims to ban advertising that persuades children, prohibit promotions such as giveaways, raffles, or prizes, prevent the distribution of such foods or snacks at school events (as this supports the direct linking of products with children), and restrict online marketing activities.

This draft has been in development for over three years and has undergone extensive public consultations.

How to Address Childhood Obesity

Dr Surapong Leethochawalit, a pediatrician at the Pediatrics Centre of Paolo Chokchai 4 Hospital, stated that parenting behaviours and the fast-paced society can impact children's eating habits.

Overconsumption of food, combined with a lack of physical activity, genetics, or consuming formula milk more than breast milk, can all contribute to childhood obesity.

Dr Surapong continued that childhood obesity can lead to various health issues, including sleep apnea, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and joint problems, particularly in the knees and hips.

Moreover, children may lose confidence and avoid social interactions due to teasing by peers, affecting their learning and development. Therefore, if a child is overweight, parents should take the child to a doctor for a health check-up to determine if the child is obese and assess any complications or risks, allowing for proper care planning.

“The key to preventing and managing childhood obesity is educating about food control. Limit carbohydrate intake and encourage eating vegetables and fruits that aren't overly sweet. It's also essential to manage the foods stocked at home and avoid keeping excessive fattening foods in the refrigerator, as this makes it easy for children to consume them frequently. Most importantly, parents should ensure their children get enough exercise, as this will help burn calories and promote overall healthy growth,” Dr. Surapong emphasized.



