Govt warns of heatstroke risk as 63 fatalities reported in 2024

Karom said that heatstroke risks are highest around noon and can lead to high body temperature, dizziness, rapid breathing, irregular heartbeat, convulsions and shock.
Without prompt medical attention, heatstroke can be fatal, especially for those working outdoors, he said.
According to the Department of Disease Control’s 2024 data, 63 heatstroke-related deaths were recorded, with victims aged 30 to 95 (average age 62).
Heatstroke fatalities were recorded across 31 provinces in Thailand:
Many victims had chronic conditions like hypertension, diabetes and heart disease, with alcohol consumption and outdoor work contributing to the risk.
Notably, 70% of deaths occurred in April, when temperatures reached 44°C.
Karom urged people to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, avoid alcohol and rest in the shade to prevent heatstroke.