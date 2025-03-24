Govt warns of heatstroke risk as 63 fatalities reported in 2024

MONDAY, MARCH 24, 2025

The government warned Thai citizens to be cautious of heatstroke, which led to 63 fatalities last year, according to deputy spokesperson Karom Polpornklang.

Karom said that heatstroke risks are highest around noon and can lead to high body temperature, dizziness, rapid breathing, irregular heartbeat, convulsions and shock. 

Without prompt medical attention, heatstroke can be fatal, especially for those working outdoors, he said.

According to the Department of Disease Control’s 2024 data, 63 heatstroke-related deaths were recorded, with victims aged 30 to 95 (average age 62). 

Heatstroke fatalities were recorded across 31 provinces in Thailand:

  • Udon Thani: 9 cases
  • Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima and Si Sa Ket: 4 cases each
  • Khon Kaen, Buri Ram, Surin and Samut Songkhram: 3 cases each
  • Chonburi, Chainat, Prachin Buri, Phrae, Lampang, Lamphun and Surat Thani: 2 cases each
  • Chachoengsao, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nan, Pathum Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ayutthaya, Phayao, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Mae Hong Son, Rayong, Samut Prakan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani: 1 case each

Many victims had chronic conditions like hypertension, diabetes and heart disease, with alcohol consumption and outdoor work contributing to the risk. 

Notably, 70% of deaths occurred in April, when temperatures reached 44°C. 

Karom urged people to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, avoid alcohol and rest in the shade to prevent heatstroke.

 

