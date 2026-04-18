Summer alert: Hepatitis A cases double, doctors warn on raw food and dirty ice

Division of Epidemiology under the Department of Disease Control has warned of a sharp rise in hepatitis A cases, with infections reported through the DDS surveillance system running at around twice the level seen in the same period last year.

The increase is being treated as a warning sign of possible summer outbreaks, particularly in the central and eastern parts of the country, including Bangkok, Chon Buri, Rayong and Chanthaburi.

The department said this is not just a matter of higher case numbers, but a sign that cluster outbreaks could emerge if the spread is not contained early.

In daily life, whether through meals eaten at work, food deliveries or cold drinks used to cool down in the heat, the virus may be present without people realising it.



Hepatitis A is a food- and water-borne infectious disease spread through the faecal-oral route. It is commonly linked to undercooked food, unsafe drinking water, or ice that does not meet hygiene standards.

Early symptoms are often unclear and may include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite and nausea before more distinctive warning signs begin to appear, such as jaundice, yellow eyes and dark urine.

However, some infected people may have no symptoms at all while still being able to spread the virus, making hepatitis A a silent threat that can circulate widely.