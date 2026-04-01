PM2.5 blamed for millions of illnesses as lung cancer toll rises in Thailand

According to the National Cancer Institute, Thailand is seeing 48 new lung cancer cases each day, while 40 people die from the disease daily. PM2.5 has been identified as one of the key carcinogenic factors linked to the illness.

Dust crisis returns year after year

The findings add to growing concern over Thailand’s chronic air pollution problem, which returns every year but has yet to be resolved in a comprehensive way.

Earlier data showed that about 7.79 million Thais fell ill from air pollution in 2021. From 2022 onwards, the number of people affected by toxic air averaged around 10 million a year, with the figure peaking at 12.37 million.

In 2024, Nakhon Ratchasima recorded the highest number of patients linked to pollution-related illnesses, at more than 410,000 cases. It was followed by Nakhon Si Thammarat with 316,000 cases and Chiang Mai with 310,000.

The figures highlight how PM2.5 has become a recurring national health threat, particularly during seasonal haze episodes, with the burden falling on both major urban centres and provinces long affected by biomass burning and stagnant air conditions.