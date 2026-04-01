PM2.5 blamed for millions of illnesses as lung cancer toll rises in Thailand

Thailand’s PM2.5 pollution crisis is taking a mounting toll on public health, with millions falling ill each year and lung cancer emerging as one of the most alarming consequences. Health data show that Thailand is recording 48 new lung cancer cases a day and 40 deaths daily, while millions more are suffering from illnesses linked to toxic air pollution.
Data from the Public Health Ministry showed that around 3 million Thais suffered from illnesses linked to PM2.5 in 2024 alone, underscoring the scale of the health burden caused by toxic air pollution.
The ministry’s figures showed that PM2.5-related illnesses in 2024 included 488,372 cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, 592,721 cases of acute asthma, 862,106 cases of conjunctivitis, 541,798 cases of allergic dermatitis and 407,409 cases of urticaria.
The data reflected the broad impact of fine dust pollution, which affects not only the respiratory system but also the eyes and skin.
Beyond immediate irritation to the eyes, nose, throat and lungs, health experts have warned that prolonged exposure to PM2.5 can contribute to more serious diseases, including lung cancer.
According to the National Cancer Institute, Thailand is seeing 48 new lung cancer cases each day, while 40 people die from the disease daily. PM2.5 has been identified as one of the key carcinogenic factors linked to the illness.
The findings add to growing concern over Thailand’s chronic air pollution problem, which returns every year but has yet to be resolved in a comprehensive way.
Earlier data showed that about 7.79 million Thais fell ill from air pollution in 2021. From 2022 onwards, the number of people affected by toxic air averaged around 10 million a year, with the figure peaking at 12.37 million.
In 2024, Nakhon Ratchasima recorded the highest number of patients linked to pollution-related illnesses, at more than 410,000 cases. It was followed by Nakhon Si Thammarat with 316,000 cases and Chiang Mai with 310,000.
The figures highlight how PM2.5 has become a recurring national health threat, particularly during seasonal haze episodes, with the burden falling on both major urban centres and provinces long affected by biomass burning and stagnant air conditions.