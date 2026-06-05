JAS presses FIFA to match Vietnam’s World Cup rights fee

Jasmine International Plc, or JAS, is intensifying negotiations with FIFA over Thailand’s broadcast rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, pushing for the fee to be cut to about 487 million baht, a level close to Vietnam’s reported deal, instead of the more than 1.3 billion baht currently being sought.

The talks are entering a critical stage as FIFA is understood to be holding firm at around US$40 million, or more than 1.3 billion baht, for the Thai market.

JAS, however, views the figure as too high when compared with Vietnam, which reportedly secured the rights for about US$15 million, or around 487.5 million baht.

The company’s main objective is to bring the proposed fee down to a level that makes commercial sense.

According to a senior JAS source cited by Thansettakij, the company is negotiating hard because buying the rights at the current price would carry a high risk of immediate losses.

Deadline pressure builds

Time is now one of the biggest pressures in the negotiation, with the tournament due to kick off on June 11, 2026. The closer the opening match gets, the more difficult it becomes for JAS to retain bargaining power.

The source said JAS was prepared to walk away if FIFA refused to reduce the price and no agreement could be reached. The company would rather abandon the deal than accept a 1.3-billion-baht package that it believes would be commercially unviable.

Missing out on the World Cup rights could have some impact on JAS’s existing subscriber base for English Premier League content. However, the company believes some viewers would still choose informal viewing channels regardless of whether the World Cup was used as an incentive, limiting the benefit of paying an excessive rights fee.