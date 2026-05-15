The price isn’t right — Asia balks as FIFA World Cup TV deals stall

With less than a month to go before the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in North America, FIFA is facing an unexpected broadcast-rights problem that could leave billions of fans, including viewers in Thailand, uncertain over how they will watch the tournament.

The tournament will be the biggest World Cup yet, expanding from 32 to 48 teams and doubling the number of matches from 52 to 104. It will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, giving FIFA more games to sell and more inventory for broadcasters and sponsors.

FIFA’s strategy is clear: a larger tournament should bring larger audiences and higher broadcast revenue.

FIFA is targeting revenue of around US$8.9 billion, or about 288 billion baht, this year, with broadcast rights for the 2026 World Cup expected to generate about US$3.9 billion, or roughly 126 billion baht. That would be about one-third higher than the broadcast-rights revenue from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

But the push for higher rights fees has run into resistance in Asia. China and India, two of the markets FIFA had hoped would help drive global viewership, failed to qualify for the tournament. Together, they represent around 2.7 billion people, making their absence a major commercial complication.