Listen to ‘GOALS’, World Cup 2026 song featuring Lisa, at 11pm tonight

Although Thailand’s national football team will not be playing at this year’s World Cup, the country will at least have Lisa representing Thailand on “GOALS”, one of the official songs for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
The full song and music video are scheduled for release at 11pm Thailand time on May 21.
“GOALS” is a FIFA World Cup 2026 song created through a collaboration between three international superstars: LISA from Thailand, representing Asia; Anitta from Brazil, representing Latin America; and Rema, the Nigerian rapper representing Africa.
The track was produced by Tropkillaz, the leading Brazilian production duo, and blends Afrobeats, Brazilian funk and K-pop.
In addition to singing on “GOALS”, LISA is also set to perform at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at SoFi Stadium on June 12.
The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by three countries — Mexico, Canada and the United States — with opening performances divided across the three host nations. Each show will showcase the cultural identity of its respective host country.
The first performance will take place at Mexico City Stadium on June 11, 90 minutes before the opening match between Mexico and South Africa. The line-up will combine Latin and Mexican cultural influences, featuring J Balvin, Maná, Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, Lila Downs and Los Ángeles Azules.
This will be followed by a performance in Toronto on June 12, ahead of Canada’s opening match, featuring Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé and Alessia Cara.
The final opening performance will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on June 12, 90 minutes before the United States’ opening match. The multinational line-up will include Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla.