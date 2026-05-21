Listen to ‘GOALS’, World Cup 2026 song featuring Lisa, at 11pm tonight

Although Thailand’s national football team will not be playing at this year’s World Cup, the country will at least have Lisa representing Thailand on “GOALS”, one of the official songs for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The full song and music video are scheduled for release at 11pm Thailand time on May 21.

“GOALS” is a FIFA World Cup 2026 song created through a collaboration between three international superstars: LISA from Thailand, representing Asia; Anitta from Brazil, representing Latin America; and Rema, the Nigerian rapper representing Africa.

The track was produced by Tropkillaz, the leading Brazilian production duo, and blends Afrobeats, Brazilian funk and K-pop.