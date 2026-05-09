Lisa joins FIFA World Cup 2026 opening show with Katy Perry in LA

FIFA is preparing a historic launch for the 2026 World Cup, with separate opening ceremonies to be staged across the three host countries — Mexico, Canada and the United States — as football and global music come together on one of the world’s biggest stages.

For Thai fans, the biggest highlight is the inclusion of Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal, or Lisa of Blackpink, in the line-up for the United States opening show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, near Los Angeles, on June 12, 2026. She is set to perform alongside major international stars including Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, Rema and Tyla, in a high-energy ceremony ahead of the United States’ opening match against Paraguay.

The 2026 World Cup will begin on June 11 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, where Mexico will face South Africa. The Mexico ceremony will feature artists including Maná, Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Tyla, Danny Ocean, J Balvin and Los Ángeles Azules, with cultural elements designed to celebrate Mexico’s heritage.

On June 12, Canada will host its own opening event in Toronto before Canada face Bosnia and Herzegovina. Performers listed for the Canadian ceremony include Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, Nora Fatehi, William Prince, Elyanna, Vegedream and DJ Sanjoy.